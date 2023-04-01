Fox amassed 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 138-114 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Fox was ultra efficient from inside the arc, connecting on seven of eight attempts, en route to 20 points, which tied Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk for the team high. The lefty point guard also dished out a game-high 11 assists and notched his first double-double since Feb. 24. Fox's eight boards tied his second-highest rebounding total of the campaign, falling two short of his first triple-double this season, and to top things off, Fox added multiple steals for a second straight game. Fox had a couple forgettable outings in March, but his performance Friday was certainly one of his better all-around games this season.