Fox had 15 points (6-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 37 minutes Thursday against the Lakers.

Fox was spotted holding his shoulder at times throughout the contest, an issue that's been bothering him for the last week or so. However, he managed to fight through the injury and nearly notched his first triple-double since Nov. 1 in Atlanta. The 21-year-old point guard is putting up 19.2 points per contest over 14 games in December, and assuming he continues to suit up despite a shoulder injury, he figures to keep posting diverse final lines for fantasy owners.