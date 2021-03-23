Fox totaled 30 points (13-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 38 minutes during the win over the Cavs on Monday.

Fox has seen his scoring increase each month and his four 30-point performances in March are the most he's had in a single month this season. On top of his elite scoring, Fox has also been a top-notch facilitator as he has dished out at least five assists in 24 straight contests. On the year, Fox is enjoying career highs in both points (23.8) and assists (7.4)