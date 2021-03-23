Fox totaled 30 points (13-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 38 minutes during the win over the Cavs on Monday.

Fox has seen his scoring increase each month and his four 30-point performances in March are the most he's had in a single month this season. On top of his elite scoring, Fox has also been a top-notch facilitator as he has dished out at least five assists in 24 straight contests. On the year, Fox is enjoying career highs in both points (23.8) and assists (7.4)

More News