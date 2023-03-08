Fox (hamstring) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, and head coach Mike Brown said the point guard will "most likely" suit up Thursday against the Knicks, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox missed Monday's win over the Pelicans due to left hamstring soreness, but it appears his absence was merely precautionary, as the dynamic point guard is already back at practice and trending in the right direction ahead of Thursday's home matchup with New York. However, his official status for that game likely won't be known until Sacramento releases its next injury report.