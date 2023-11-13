Fox (ankle) was a full participant during the Kings' morning shootaround ahead of Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Fox was also a full participant during Sunday's practice, but he was still given a doubtful designation for Monday's game. It's possible the All-Star point guard will be upgraded prior to the 10:00 p.m. ET tipoff, but for now, Fox can still be considered unlikely to play versus Cleveland. However, his availability for the rest of the week is trending up. If Fox remains sidelined Monday, his next chance to suit up would come Wednesday versus the Lakers.