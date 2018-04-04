Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Full stat line in Tuesday's loss
Fox finished with 14 points (3-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 97-94 loss to the Suns.
Another ragged performance from the field from the field kept Fox from an even bigger night, but a couple of timely threes and a perfect showing from the charity stripe helped prop up his final scoring tally. Meanwhile, he was very productive in other areas, with his rebound total serving as a career high. Fox also dished out at least five assists for the fifth straight game, and he could be primed for even bigger performances in remaining contests if he can snap out of the 9-for-32 shooting funk that's encompassed his last pair of contests.
