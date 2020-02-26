Fox registered 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-9 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-94 win at Golden State.

Fox has topped the 20-point plateau in each of his last three games, but he continues to distribute the ball at a high level -- he has dished out five or more assists in 11 of his last 13 games. During that 13-game stretch, the Kentucky product is averaging an impressive 21.3 points and 6.4 assists per game in 32.2 minutes of action.