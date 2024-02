Fox, who's listed as questionable due to a left knee contusion, was a full participant during Sacramento's morning shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox landed on the injury report after bumping knees with a Heat player during Monday's loss. The point guard hasn't missed a game since Dec. 16 and is averaging 31.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.6 steals over his last five appearances.