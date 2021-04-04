Fox scored 27 points (10-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 38 minutes Saturday in the Kings' 129-128 loss to the Bucks.
Though Fox and the Kings fell short in their upset bid, the 23-year-old was at least able to get back on track after being held to 12 points on 5-for-20 shooting from the field in Friday's loss to the Clippers. The 12-point outing marked the only time Fox has scored fewer than 24 points in any of the Kings' last eight contests.
