Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Getting shots up
Fox (ankle) was seen shooting around during Friday's practice, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
There's nothing to suggest that Fox's timetable will be moved up from mid-December, but it's a good sign that he's progressed to shooting light jumpers. More information on his recovery should arrive when he hits other milestones in his recovery.
