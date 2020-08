Fox had 30 points (12-21 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-8 FT) and 10 assists in Thursday's win over the Pelicans.

The Kings finally got their first win in orlando and did so in a big way, putting up 49 points in the first quarter and finishing with 140. Fox was effective on both ends, adding three steals and a block in addition to his 30-10 double-double.