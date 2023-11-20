Fox racked up 30 points (10-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 129-113 victory over the Mavericks.

Fox has been sensational since returning to the hardwood following a five-game absence due to an ankle sprain, putting up at least 28 points in each of his four outings and clearing the 30-point mark in the last two. Firmly entrenched as Sacramento's go-to player on offense, Fox should continue to put dominant numbers while having a high usage rate.