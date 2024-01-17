Fox had 33 points (12-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Suns.

Fox drained six threes and reached the 30-point mark for the third time this season, but his impressive outing was not enough, as the Kings had an epic meltdown in the final minutes and ended up losing a game they should've won by a sizable margin. Despite the team's struggles closing out games, Fox remains a top option at the point guard role in fantasy due to his all-around ability, and he's putting up 22.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game since the start of January.