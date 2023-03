Fox posted 33 points (12-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 128-127 victory over the Clippers.

Fox was one of Sacramento's standout performers in this upset win over another playoff contender in the Clippers, and the star point guard has now reached the 30-point plateau in eight games in a row. He's averaging a robust 34.3 points per game while shooting 57.5 percent from the field in that span.