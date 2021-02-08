Fox posted 36 points (15-25 FG, 2-7 3PT, 4-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one block during 36 minutes Sunday in the Kings' 113-110 win over the Clippers.

Fox carried Sacramento to its seventh victory in eight games, outpacing the next-highest scorer on the Kings (Buddy Hield) by 14 points. The fourth-year guard has topped 20 points in each of his last six games and nine of his last 10, elevating his scoring average for the season to a career-high 23.0 points per game. Because of his poor efficiency from the free-throw line (68.7 percent on 6.5 attempts per game), Fox retains more value in points leagues than rotisserie leagues.