Fox finished Wednesday's 131-117 loss to the Clippers with 40 points (14-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 38 minutes.

The Kings suffered a 14-point loss to the Clippers, but Fox can't be blamed for the outcome of the game since he posted one of his best individual efforts of the campaign. His 40-point output was his second-best outing of the season, and he's now averaging a robust 30.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game since returning from an ankle injury that made him miss five straight games in early November.