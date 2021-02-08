Fox posted 36 points (15-25 FG, 2-7 3PT, 4-8 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one block during 36 minutes in the 113-110 win over the Clippers on Sunday.
Fox carried his team to the win Sunday. The guard out-produced in the point column by 14 points (Buddy Hield-22). He also just barely missed out on another double-double for the season. He was unusually off at the line and struggled from the arc again. Nonetheless, he is one of the main point-getters for the Kings and is a fantastic streaming option for multiple categories.
