Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Goes through full practice
Fox (back) went through a full-contact practice Friday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fox has been getting some time off while dealing with back soreness, but it seems like he's back in the swing of things now. He should be ready for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Suns.
