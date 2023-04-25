Fox went through a non-contact practice Tuesday while wearing a splint to protect the broken index finger on his left hand, Brenden Nunes of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox is officially listed as doubtful for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Warriors after injuring his shooting hand late in Game 4. The fact he's able to get shots up is an encouraging sign, but barring an upgraded to questionable or probable, it remains unlikely the point guard will be able to suit up. If Fox is ruled out, Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk would be candidates for increased roles.