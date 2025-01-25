Fox (thumb) participated in shootaround ahead of Saturday's game versus the Knicks, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox is officially listed as questionable Saturday due to a sprained right thumb. However, the star guard's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against New York.
