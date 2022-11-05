Fox (knee) will play Saturday against the Magic, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
After just a one-game absence, Fox is back in the fold Saturday. Before suffering the injury, he averaged 27.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.8 minutes.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Practices Friday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Avoids major damage, out Wednesday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Exits early Monday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Dazzles in victory against Heat•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads team with all-around showing•