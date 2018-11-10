Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Hands out 10 assists Friday
Fox tallied 16 points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-110 victory over the Timberwolves.
Fox continued his impressive start to the season Friday, recording his third double-digit assist game. He is one of the major reasons the Kings now sit at 7-and-5 for the season. He has improved a number of aspects to his game including efficiency, passing and perimeter scoring. It is appearing as though he is going to smash his pre-season rank and could turn out to be one of the steals of the draft.
