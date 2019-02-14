Fox totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, and four rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Fox ended Wednesday's loss with a double-double including 10 assists. Fox has cooled off after a blistering start to the season, hitting multiple three-pointers just once in his past 15 games. The scoring has fluctuated but the assists have remained reasonably constant. The loss puts the Kings one win out of the eighth-seed, a position they are likely to continue competing for after the break.