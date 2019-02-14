Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Hands out 10 dimes in loss
Fox totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, and four rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 loss to the Nuggets.
Fox ended Wednesday's loss with a double-double including 10 assists. Fox has cooled off after a blistering start to the season, hitting multiple three-pointers just once in his past 15 games. The scoring has fluctuated but the assists have remained reasonably constant. The loss puts the Kings one win out of the eighth-seed, a position they are likely to continue competing for after the break.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Nightmarish outing from the field•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Well-rounded line Monday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Collects eight assists in win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads way with 21 points Sunday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 22 points in Friday's win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Removed from injury report•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...