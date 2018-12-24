Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Hands out 11 dimes
Fox scored 19 points (5-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT) and recorded a rebound, 11 assists, a block and two steals over 34 minutes Sunday against New Orleans.
Fox wasn't sure if he'd take the court after suffering a shoulder injury Friday night, but he appears just fine and played unselfish basketball on the way to a 122-117 victory. He notched his second double-double in his last three matchups and is a candidate for 10-plus assists nearly every night he dresses. Fox and the Kings will face off against the Clippers on Wednesday.
