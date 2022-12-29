Fox accumulated 31 points (12-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 victory over Denver.

Fox's 13 assists marked a season high in what was also the point guard's second 30-and-10 double-double of the year. After a cold stretch in late November and early December, he's picked things back up. Over the past seven games, Fox has averaged 27.6 points on 53/31/74 shooting, 6.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and just 2.9 turnovers in 35.1 minutes.