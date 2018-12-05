Fox finished with 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 victory over the Suns.

Fox had 16 points and seven assists Tuesday, helping the Kings to a blowout victory. The starters all saw limited playing time with the game well in their control after just one quarter. Fox has been magnificent to begin the season and is showing no signs of slowing down. The Kings will get a couple of nights off before traveling to Cleveland to face the struggling Cavaliers in what could be another favorable matchup for the sophomore guard.