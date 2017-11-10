Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Hits first career game winner
Fox tallied 11 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Thursday's 109-108 victory over the 76ers.
Fox came off the bench behind George Hill, but played 10 more minutes, hitting a mid-range jumper to seal the victory against Philadelphia. He talked after the game about remaining confident despite his shooting woes, and this was evident in his play. While he continues to come off the bench, it appears likely he will eventually usurp Hill as the starter. As with many rookies, his efficiency will remain an issue moving forward. This is offset, however, by his solid assist numbers and ability to control the team.
