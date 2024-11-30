Fox produced 22 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 115-106 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 26-year-old point guard put the finishing touches on a strong November that saw him score more than 20 points in 15 of 16 games, averaging 29.3 points, 5.3 assists, 5.1 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.6 steals on the month while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor. Fox has averaged more than 20 points a game in each of the five previous seasons, but the addition of DeMar DeRozan (back) to the Kings' lineup has created some extra space for him -- Fox's 27.7 PPG so far in 2024-25 would be a career high.