Fox totaled 25 points (10-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 38 minutes during Friday's 118-113 win over Oklahoma City.

The Kings' frontcourt stole the show as Domantas Sabonis produced another triple-double and rookie Keegan Murray had the best game of his brief NBA career, but Fox was more than just part of the supporting cast. The 25-year-old guard has scored 24 or more points seven times in 10 games so far in January, averaging 25.3 points, 6.0 assists, 3.1 boards and 1.4 threes on the month while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor.