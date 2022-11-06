Fox supplied 37 points (14-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 overtime win over the Magic.

Fox was phenomenal in the second half, knocking down six of 10 shots for 19 points from the third through the fourth quarter before adding another nine points in overtime, including a buzzer-beating three from just beyond half court to win the game. His 37 points were both a game and season-high for the point guard, who returned to the Kings lineup on Saturday after missing the team's previous game due to knee soreness. Fox also made all seven of his free-throws and is perfect from the free-throw line over his last five games, going 21-of-21 during that stretch.