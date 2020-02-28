Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Hopeful to return Friday
Fox (abdomen) is optimistic about his chances of playing Friday against the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox was held out of Thursday's matchup with the Thunder due to abdominal tightness, but the guard is hopeful to be back in action for Friday's action. The team should provide an update on his status closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...