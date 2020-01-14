Fox produced 31 points (12-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 114-112 loss to the Magic.

The star point guard has flirted with triple-doubles in both of his last two outings and has gone for at least 17 points in six straight contests while shooting a robust 48.1 percent from the field and 82.5 percent from the free-throw line. That sort of production is a clear sign that Fox has moved past the sprained ankle that sidelined for nearly a month earlier this season, so fantasy managers have reason to be bullish about his prospects moving forward.