Fox is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets due to a left knee contusion.
Fox bumped knees with a Heat player Monday and is in danger of missing Wednesday's contest. If the star guard is ruled out, Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk are candidates to receive increased playing time.
