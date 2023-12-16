Fox is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to right shoulder irritation, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

This is Fox's first game showing up on the injury report with a shoulder issue, so it presumably occurred in Thursday's 128-123 victory over the Thunder. The star guard recorded 41 points (14-25 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 34 minutes in the contest. If he ultimately cannot play, look for Malik Monk and Davion Mitchell to be the prime beneficiaries. More information on his status figures to come following Saturday's shootaround.