Kings' De'Aaron Fox: In starting five
Fox (shoulder) will start at point guard Sunday against the Pelicans, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.
As expected, Fox will be ready to go despite suffering a shoulder injury Friday. He shouldn't be under any type of minutes restriction.
