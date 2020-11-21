Fox and the Kings have agreed on a five-year, $163 million maximum extension, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

No surprise here, as Fox has excelled for Sacramento since getting taken with the fifth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He will also have a clause in his contract where he can potentially reach the $195.6 million super max. The Kentucky product averaged a career high 21.1 points last season to go along with 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.6 triples across 32.0 minutes per game. The speedy point guard is now established as a franchise centerpiece for this young Kings' team and will look to continue improving in the upcoming season.