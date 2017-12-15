Fox (quad) is day-to-day and should tentatively be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox left Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to a bruised quad. The fact that it's a bruise means it's likely not serious, though it's apparently giving him significant discomfort. More word on his condition should emerge as he goes through practices and shootarounds.