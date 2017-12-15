Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Is day-to-day with quad bruise
Fox (quad) is day-to-day and should tentatively be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox left Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to a bruised quad. The fact that it's a bruise means it's likely not serious, though it's apparently giving him significant discomfort. More word on his condition should emerge as he goes through practices and shootarounds.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Exits Thursday with quad contusion•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Contributes 14 points to overtime victory•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Rough shooting night in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Starting Friday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Hits first career game winner•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Produces mixed bag in start•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.