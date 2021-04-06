Fox went for 31 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 13-15 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes of Monday's loss to the Timberwolves.

Fox made a living Monday at the charity stripe, setting a career high in both free throws made and attempted. He's now hit the 30-point mark thirteen times this season after only doing so nine times in his first three years in the league. Fox is also showing his worth on the defensive side of the ball, collecting steals in eight of his last nine outings and Monday marked the first time in his last six contests that he failed to block a shot.