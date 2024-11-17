Fox had 49 points (16-30 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 14-19 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 victory over Utah.

Fox kept humming on all cylinders following his stellar 60-point showing against the Timberwolves. He's taken a whopping 65 shot attempts over the past two games and has been given license to turn it loose in the offense, which has been slightly short-handed amid DeMar DeRozan's (back) absence. DeRozan's offensive output has taken the pressure off of Fox and Domantas Sabonis to ball out every night, and the significant increase from Fox is partly due to the missing production at the wing. Fox's numbers will flatten out once DeRozan returns, but he's currently on an amazing run.