Fox posted 30 points (10-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-13 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Monday's 127-117 loss to New Orleans.

Fox led all Kings in scoring while connecting on a team-leading mark from the field in all 40 minutes. Fox has tallied 30 or more points in seven games this season, reaching that mark in three of his last five outings. Over his last 10 games, Fox has taken his game to the next level while averaging 30.2 points, 6.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.