Fox totaled 21 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 112-93 loss to the 76ers.

It was a modest scoring total by Fox's standards, but it still led the Kings on a night when the Sixers' defense held the opposition to just 33.7 percent shooting from the floor. Fox is still delivering 27.7 points a game on the season, but he's failed to reach 25 in five of the last six contests, averaging 18.0 points, 4.3 assists, 2.8 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.2 steals during his downturn.