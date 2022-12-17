Fox closed with 24 points (9-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 122-113 win over Detroit.

After scoring 20-plus points on a fairly consistent basis during the first month of the season, Fox's scoring production recently started seeing a decline. However, the former Kentucky guard has put up at least 24 points in two straight games this week, including a game-high 24 on Friday. He's still struggling with efficiency, but he's also produced 19 assists and 11 rebounds over the past two games as well.