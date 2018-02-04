Fox tallied 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three steals and a rebound in 35 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 loss to the Mavericks.

Fox has all but taken over at point guard as George Hill seems to be the primary victim of the declaration made by the Kings a few weeks ago that endorsed moving forward with their younger talent. This means Fox should be a player to watch as the season continues, as his production and usage will only rise moving forward. He's already a worthwhile target in dynasty leagues and is beginning to gain traction in all formats.