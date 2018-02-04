Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads all starters in scoring with 15 points on Saturday
Fox tallied 15 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three steals and a rebound in 35 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 loss to the Mavericks.
Fox has all but taken over at point guard as George Hill seems to be the primary victim of the declaration made by the Kings a few weeks ago that endorsed moving forward with their younger talent. This means Fox should be a player to watch as the season continues, as his production and usage will only rise moving forward. He's already a worthwhile target in dynasty leagues and is beginning to gain traction in all formats.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads team in scoring with 26 points in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will start Thursday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Probable for Thursday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Precautionary MRI returns negative•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Will not return Tuesday vs. Magic•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Questionable to return Tuesday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.