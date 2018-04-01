Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads first unit in scoring Saturday
Fox managed 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 112-96 loss to the Warriors.
The rookie's scoring total was his best of the last five games and snapped a modest two-game slump of single-digit tallies. Fox has interspersed impressive shooting efforts with a pair of abysmal performances from the field over the last five contests, posting 50.0 percent or better success rates in three games while shooting 9.1 and 20.0 percent, respectively, in the other two games during that stretch. The sample is a microcosm of the inconsistency that still plagues Fox on occasion, but he continues to serve as a focal point of the Kings' starting offense on most nights.
