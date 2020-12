Fox scored 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-5 FT) to go with four rebounds, seven assists, a steal, and a block in 39 minutes of Wednesday's 124-122 win over Denver.

Volume was the key for Fox as he chucked up a team-high 20 shots from the field to go along with a team-high seven assists. If Fox can remain healthy this season he should continue to build his game as an integral part of the Kings' offense.