Fox amassed 31 points (13-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-7 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Lakers.

Sacramento was without big man Domantas Sabonis (illness) on Wednesday, but the team was nonetheless able to notch its fifth straight win. That was largely due to Fox's performance, as he led the Kings in scoring while shooting an efficient 13-for-23 from the field, though he surprisingly struggled from the charity stripe. The point guard is shooting 78.8 percent from the line on the season, so his 3-for-7 mark there against the Lakers is likely just an aberration. With averages of 25.3 points, 6.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds through nine games in January, Fox continues to put up productive fantasy numbers.