Fox ended with 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 137-129 victory over Detroit.

Fox got off to a strong start and scored 15 of his 21 first-half points in the second half. It was his fifth 30-point performance of the season. The Kings have won six straight contests and Fox has been a big part of their success as he's averaging 24.0 points and 8.7 assists while making 57.7 percent of his shots during the streak.