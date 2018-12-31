Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads Kings with 26 points
Fox finished with 26 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Lakers.
Fox suffered a shoulder injury Sunday but was able to play through it, finishing with a team-high 26 points in a loss to the Lakers. He was in some discomfort heading into the halftime break and owners should just keep an eye on his status leading up to Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
