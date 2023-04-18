Fox had 24 points (10-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 114-106 victory over the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Fox struggled from deep all game long, but he sank a clutch three late in the fourth that ultimately sealed the Kings' Game 2 victory. The point guard also dished out a game-high nine assists and recorded at least three steals in back-to-back contests to start postseason play. If Domantas Sabonis (ribs) is forced to miss any time, Fox may have to elevate his game to another level when the series shifts to Golden State for Game 3 on Thursday.