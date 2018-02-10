Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads team in assists on Friday
Fox posted 13 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 118-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The rookie continues to play well enough to hold on to a starting role at point guard for the Kings. It was an off night of shooting for Fox but he offset that by collecting some assists and rebounds.Fox should be productive moving forward and possesses some fantasy value as a third or fourth guard in seasonal formats.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Starting Friday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Probable Friday vs. Portland•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Sprains ankle•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads all starters in scoring with 15 points on Saturday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads team in scoring with 26 points in loss•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...