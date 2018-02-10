Fox posted 13 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 118-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The rookie continues to play well enough to hold on to a starting role at point guard for the Kings. It was an off night of shooting for Fox but he offset that by collecting some assists and rebounds.Fox should be productive moving forward and possesses some fantasy value as a third or fourth guard in seasonal formats.